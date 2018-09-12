Bride Pulls Off The Best ‘First Look’ Prank Ever

An Indiana bride is going viral after possibly the best ‘first look’ prank ever!

We absolutely love this. The bride saw this prank online, and schemed the whole prank with the best man. When it came time to do the ‘first look’ wedding shot, a photog’s fav, she had it all planned out.

As the photographer waited lens ready, the best man came around the corner, dress, vail, bouquet and all to surprise the unknowing groomy.

These pictures say 1000 words. For one, the groom and his best man are the best of friends, and secondly, that his bride is epically awesome with the best sense of humor.

