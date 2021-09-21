      Weather Alert

Bride Flies 800 Miles To Have A Dance In Her Gown With Grandpa

Sep 21, 2021 @ 6:21am

Here’s one of the sweetest stories you’ll hear all week…Natalie Browning  is a 24 year old bride who boarded a flight from Virginia and traveled 800 miles to see her 94-year-old grandfather in Florida, to grab a dance in her gown! He couldn’t make it to her ceremony because he suffered a stroke two weeks before her big day.  So a few weeks after her big day…she packed up her wedding dress and essential supplies and flew to Florida. She did her makeup at the airport and carried her dress in a pink garment bag until her arrival — all of which she documented in a Facebook video. When she got to grandpa’s house, she put on her wedding dress for a dance.  

Awww that’s a #FeelGood!

