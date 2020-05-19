Brian Austin Green Talks About Split With Megan Fox On His Podcast
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are done after nearly 10 years of marriage and 15 years together. He confirmed it on his podcast, “… With Brian Austin Green.”
Green said the two have “really been trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019. He referenced photos of Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly that popped up over the weekend.
Green said, “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family [goes], what we have built is really cool and really special.”
The two “intend to “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids”. Fox and Green are the parents of 3 sons.
He got emotional as he explained, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to — that you’ve been doing for 15 years — you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”
Addressing the Machine Gun elephant in the room, Green says that rapper has come up in talks with he and Megan but that “they’re just friends at this point … I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”
Fox and Green had been married for almost ten years after getting together in 2004. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 but the pair reconciled the following year and she dismissed her divorce case in 2019.
