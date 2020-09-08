Brian Austin Green Paid Off Preschool Teacher’s Amazon Wish List
Back to School concept. School supplies like books, pencils, apple, calculator and pens on a white background.
Brian Austin Green paid off a preschool teacher’s Amazon Wish List for school supplies.
Amy Hoffman of Collingswood, New Jersey, says she watched Green’s Instagram Live show last week and tagged him on social media when he began talking about his own children—he is the father of four—and how important teachers are these days. Hoffman directed him to her wish list, then discovered later in the day that he had paid off the entirety of the approximately $500 list.
(Green had been with Megan Fox 15 years before their split this year.)
