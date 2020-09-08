      Breaking News
Brian Austin Green Paid Off Preschool Teacher’s Amazon Wish List

Sep 8, 2020 @ 7:07am
Brian Austin Green paid off a preschool teacher’s Amazon Wish List for school supplies.

Amy Hoffman of Collingswood, New Jersey, says she watched Green’s Instagram Live show last week and tagged him on social media when he began talking about his own children—he is the father of four—and how important teachers are these days. Hoffman directed him to her wish list, then discovered later in the day that he had paid off the entirety of the approximately $500 list.

