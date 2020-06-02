Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls For Peace And A Stop To The Violence

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and Lonita Baker, an attorney for Taylor’s family, joined Governor Andy Beshear and asked for protesters who are demanding justice for Taylor to remain non-violent.
“This is so much bigger than her but we can’t get justice with violence,” Palmer said. “It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t help. It doesn’t help her. It doesn’t help us. It doesn’t help the world we live in. You can’t fight violence with violence.”
Please choose peace Louisville. Here's a message from Breonna Taylor's family. https://t.co/Sb3C8H6Fn6
— LMPD (@LMPD) May 29, 2020
