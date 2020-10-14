      Weather Alert

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Sits Down With ‘CBS This Morning’

Oct 14, 2020 @ 3:59pm

Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor‘s boyfriend was on CBS This Morning and interviewed by Gayle King.

He told Gayle his accounts of what happened back on March 13, 2020.  Here are some of the points he made in the interview:

  • He pleaded to know who was banging on the other side of the door.
  • The officers did not identify themselves.
  • He said neither he nor Breonna had a criminal record so had the officers identified themselves they had no reason not to answer the door.
  • He grabbed his gun after they would not identify themselves.
  • He said he fired his licensed weapon at one of the officers as they barged into the home.

This story is far from over. Do you think there will ever be closure in this case?

