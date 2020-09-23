      Breaking News
Breonna Taylor Verdict Is In: Officer Brett Hankison Indicted on 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment

Breonna Taylor Verdict Is In: Officer Brett Hankison Indicted on 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment

Sep 23, 2020 @ 1:41pm
LOUISVILLE, KY - JUNE 05: A painting of Breonna Taylor is projected onto a government building during a peaceful protest on June 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests across the country continue into their second weekend after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

6 months after the death of Breonna Taylor, one officer has been charged. Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison has been indicted on 3 counts of first degree wanton endangerment. No one has been charged in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury did not charge Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove.

TAGS
502 Breonna Taylor justice for breonna Louisville
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE