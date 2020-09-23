Breonna Taylor Verdict Is In: Officer Brett Hankison Indicted on 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment
LOUISVILLE, KY - JUNE 05: A painting of Breonna Taylor is projected onto a government building during a peaceful protest on June 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests across the country continue into their second weekend after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
6 months after the death of Breonna Taylor, one officer has been charged. Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison has been indicted on 3 counts of first degree wanton endangerment. No one has been charged in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
The grand jury did not charge Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove.