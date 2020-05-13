      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Brendon Urie and Jimmy Fallon Remix “Under Pressure” With The Roots

May 13, 2020 @ 7:15am

Brendon Urie from Panic at the Disco is simply amazing. THAT VOICE. Dude. Whoa.

Brendon Urie david bowie Jimmy Fallon Queen the roots Under Pressure
