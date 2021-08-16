Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional On Viral Tik Tok Over Movie Comeback

It’s been quite awhile since you last saw 52-year-old Brendan Fraser on the big screen, but that’s about to change after he was cast in a new Martin Scorsese film. He joined the cast of “Killers of the Flower Moon” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It’s set in 1920s Oklahoma and will examine the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation—a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
In case you need a refresher on his movies…
And who could forget 1997’s “George of the Jungle”?
MORE HERE