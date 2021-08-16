      Weather Alert

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional On Viral Tik Tok Over Movie Comeback

Aug 16, 2021 @ 9:01am

It’s been quite awhile since you last saw 52-year-old Brendan Fraser on the big screen, but that’s about to change after he was cast in a new Martin Scorsese film.  He joined the cast of “Killers of the Flower Moon” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.  It’s set in 1920s Oklahoma and will examine the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation—a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

In case you need a refresher on his movies…

And who could forget 1997’s “George of the Jungle”? 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Brendan Fraser comeback Killers of the flower Moon Martin Scorsese movie tik tok viral
POPULAR POSTS
Kelly Clarkson's Prenup Upheld By a Judge
Husband Rents Movie Theater To Surprise Wife With Long Lost Wedding Video
Waste Workers Find $25,000 Tossed Out By Mistake
A 7-Year-Old Gave A TED Talk About Playing With Your Kids
Missed Connections: Party Clowns And Fruit Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On