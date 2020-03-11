      Breaking News
BREAKING: NCAA Basketball Will Happen But Without Fans

BREAKING NEWS: Louisville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Isn’t Happening This Weekend

Mar 11, 2020 @ 5:55pm
Irish flag on a policy car at the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in London

Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade won’t happen this weekend after all.

Organizers of the parade announced Wednesday that this year’s big parade, which would have been its 47th year, won’t go on as scheduled Saturday.

Typically, hundreds to thousands line Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue each year to watch marchers and floats flood the streets.

But out of an abundance of caution over the novel coronavirus, the parade’s organizers have decided to postpone, “We will come back and do something later in the year.”

TAGS
st patrick's day parade st pattys day walking
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE