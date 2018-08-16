Breaking News: Aretha Franklin Passes Away

Aretha Franklin has passed away at the age of 76. The “Queen of Soul” had been privately battling advanced pancreatic cancer.



The family said in a statement “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute”.

Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit.

Reports had surfaced in recent days of her failing health after a long illness. An insider had told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that “doctors are managing the process.”

“She has been having lucid moments and she is at peace with her journey,” the source added of her. “She is where she is supposed to be, at home and surrounded by only love.” Franklin “has been sick for a long time but didn’t want to share her pain with the world.”