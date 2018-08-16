Breaking News: Aretha Franklin Passes Away

Aretha Franklin has passed away at the age of 76.  The “Queen of Soul” had been privately battling advanced pancreatic cancer.


The family said in a statement “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute”.  

Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit.

Reports had surfaced in recent days of her failing health after a long illness. An insider had told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that “doctors are managing the process.”

“She has been having lucid moments and she is at peace with her journey,” the source added of her. “She is where she is supposed to be, at home and surrounded by only love.” Franklin “has been sick for a long time but didn’t want to share her pain with the world.”

“She has always been a very private person and the last thing she wanted was to reveal this difficult time in her life with her fans,” the source shared.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kylie Jenner Has A Closet Just For Purses…Because Of Course She Does Mark-Paul Gosselar Would Be Up For A ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Pryanka Chopra Shows Off The Ring Nick Jonas Gave Her Carpool Karaoke With Ariana Grande Watch This Roller Coaster’s Insane 245 Foot Dive Simon Cowell Teases Possible One Direction Reunion
Comments