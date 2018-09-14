Breaking! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are Married!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have taken the plunge in a whirlwind, courthouse ceremony in New York City.
Against the advice of just about anyone close to them, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot. The two were spotted on Thursday walking into a courthouse where marriage licenses are issued. This prompted many to believe they would be getting married in New York City.
Little did we know that they would be doing it this quickly!
Hailey is officially a Bieber. Although they are officially husband and wife, they will be having a religious ceremony for friends and family at some point very soon.
