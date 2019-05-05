Breaking Down The Controversial End To Derby 145

It was a historic and controversial end to The Kentucky Derby 145 as the first horse to cross the finish line did not win the race for the first time ever.

Country House was declared the winner after what seemed like an eternity of the stewards reviewing footage, over Maximum Security. Many race fans felt the best horse did not win this year.

Maximum Security’s trainer and owner might appeal…

 

What do you think of the decision?

