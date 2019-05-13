Breaking Down Taylor’s Buttons…More Clues!

Ever since Taylor Swift’s Entertainment Weekly cover photo was revealed, showing the singer sporting a denim jacket full of buttons containing Easter eggs, fans have been working overtime to figure out what each one of them means. Now, EW is spilling the beans on the buttons…mostly.

There are a few buttons Taylor herself picked out that she’s keeping a secret for now. As for the rest, here’s what she says they all represent:

1. Selena Gomez: One of Taylor’s best friends

2. The Dixie Chicks: Swift is a huge fan of the trio (but fans think they appear on the album, too).

3. CATS: Swift is playing Bombalurina in the big-screen adaptation of the hit musical.

4. Calm: “Je suis calme!” is what Taylor shouts in the video for her new single, “ME!”

5. Friends: One of her favorite shows; her favorite quote is: “Pivot!” She says, “I take it as career advice.”

6. Cats: Taylor has three: Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.

7. Troye Sivan: Taylor’s a big fan of the Australian pop star (but fans think he’s on the album, too)

8. Grey’s Anatomy: One of Taylor’s favorite shows. Her favorite quote: “So do it. Decide. Is this the life you want to live? Is this the person you want to love? Is this the best you can be?”

9. Track 5: A nod to the Swifties’ fan theory that the most emotional song on each of her albums is placed at track 5 (see: “White Horse,” “Dear John,” “All Too Well,” “All You Had to Do Was Stay,” and “Delicate”).

10. Drake: Taylor says he’s one of her favorite lyricists (but fans think he’s on the album, too).

11. Faith Hill: One of Swift’s favorite singers, married to Tim McGraw, the title of her first single.

12. Mister Rogers: Swift watched Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood every day after school and told EW that the documentary about him, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, made a “major impact” on her.

13. Dun Dun: The two-tone sound of Law & Order, one of her favorite shows

14. Pastel colors: The color palette represents her new era

15. Game of Thrones: The HBO show inspired her album Reputation

16. Awesome: A nod to the line she sings in “ME!”: “You can’t spell awesome without me.”