Breakdancing Is An Olympic Sport

July 22, 2024 5:13AM EDT
Breakdancing is an Olympic sport this year – although they just call it Breaking. But is it Olympic sport-worthy? Here’s how America feels about that:

In a new poll, 19% strongly approve, and 21% somewhat approve. So that’s 40% who are down with it. But 19% strongly disapprove  and 12% somewhat disapprove. So 31% of us are HATERS. Meanwhile, 29% are NOT SURE.

What do you think? Are you excited to watch? The Summer Olympics are from July 26 – August 11.

breakdancing
Breaking
Olympics

