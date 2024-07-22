Source: YouTube

Breakdancing is an Olympic sport this year – although they just call it Breaking. But is it Olympic sport-worthy? Here’s how America feels about that:

In a new poll, 19% strongly approve, and 21% somewhat approve. So that’s 40% who are down with it. But 19% strongly disapprove and 12% somewhat disapprove. So 31% of us are HATERS. Meanwhile, 29% are NOT SURE.

What do you think? Are you excited to watch? The Summer Olympics are from July 26 – August 11.