Ever been dumped by a song? Ben & Kelly got a message from a listener who was triggered when he heard Usher’s “Burn” during the halftime show. He recalled being dumped by his girlfriend a long time ago. She sat him down and played him the song! So what song did you use to break up with someone?

When you can’t say the words yourself, let these songs say it for you! Here’s the playlist we all came up with!