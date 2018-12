Bread is so hot right now, according to Facebook!

After being banished by people on stricter low carb diets like Keto, it looks like bread is making a comeback.

Facebook has released its trending report for 2019 that shows bread will go through a renaissance.

Slow carb baking and alternative flours and grains are providing people with different ways to cook bread. It could make it possible for those who ditched it for health reasons to come back to the crusty treat.