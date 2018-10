Now this is pretty awesome. The first look teaser for the show begins with aerial views of the Big Four Bridge, downtown and Churchill Downs. Host Padma Lakshmi welcomes viewers to Louisville as the fifteen contestants walk through a culinary set installed with paddock gates.

The full show launches on December 6th, and we will be watching! Lending their expertise during this season are Kentucky chefs Ed Lee, Ouita Michel, David Danielson, Newman Miller and Kathy Cary.

Read more here!