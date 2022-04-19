Brave Little Girl Demanded Carjacker Let Her and Her Little Brother Out

Scary situation in Florida when a carjacker jumped in a truck that was running at a gas station with two young kids in it. The brave 11-year-old girl demanded that the man let her and her 4-year-old little brother out…and he did just a building over before speeding off.
K-9 Deputy Beth Smith said, “That little girl was so brave,” “She demanded that he let them out and demanded that she get her brother out.” The suspect drove the vehicle to Georgia but was cut off by Charlton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and pursued back to Florida where they used stop sticks causing him to run into a ditch. He took off on foot, but K-9 Rogue tracked his scent and caught him a short time later!
