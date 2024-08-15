Brave 12-Year-Old Flags Down Officers After His Mom Drove Into A Pond

Source: YouTube

Police body cam footage shows the scary scene play out when 12-year-old Dwight Martin Jr. flagged down an officer to tell him his mother had a seizure while driving, and drove into a pond. He swam out to run for help, while his 16-year-old sister tried to get her mom out.

Good Samaritans saw what was happening and ran to help too, as Officer Charles Cobb who got a tool to break the windows out. When they pulled out mom, 39-year-old Jonquetta Winbush, and performed CPR as she wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. They were able to revive her, and after three weeks on a ventilator in the hospital, she’s finally breathing on her own again and starting a long road to recovery.

