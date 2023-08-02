Bratz Launching Celebrity Line Of Dolls With Kylie Jenner

Source: YouTube

Bratz is launching its first celebrity doll collection, and Kylie Jenner is their first partner. The Bratz x Kylie collection reimagines Jenner as a Bratz doll, with her most memorable fashion moments.

One doll features the purple hair and Versace gown Jenner wore to the 2019 Met Gala, while another sports her veiled baseball cap and wedding dress from the 2022 gala. Mini Bratz x Kylie collectibles are now available online and at select Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy’s, Walgreens and Bratz.com. Pre-orders for more designs are expected to begin on September 1st.