Brat Summer Is Here

So why do people keep talking about brats?

It seems to be the pop culture moniker of summer 2024: “brat summer.” Well, we can start by thanking artist Charli XCX for this. You see, Charli XCX’s Brat album, was released on June 7th and the internet took notice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

As described by Glamour: “Brat summer is an aesthetic and a way of life inspired by the Charli XCX album—you know, the one with the iconic lime green cover that is now absolutely everywhere? On one level, the album is the sonic equivalent of a grimy, sweaty dance floor. It is all deep beats and manic energy. But, as many critics have noted, all of this feral party-girl energy is laced with a vaguely unsettling dose of millennial anxiety.”

So embrace the last few weeks of the feral party-girl energy of summer, aka #bratsummer!