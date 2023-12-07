Bradley Cooper Was Cooking Cheesesteaks In A Food Truck

Source: YouTube

Yep…that was actor Bradley Cooper working the grill inside the Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks food truck in NYC. He had some special customers in his ex and baby mama Irina Shayk and current love Gigi Hadid.

Cooper teamed up with the owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, Danny DiGiampietro for the venture and all proceeds are going to charity. Remains to be seen if it becomes a more permanent business venture!