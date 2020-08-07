      Breaking News
Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Garner Go To The Beach Together

Aug 7, 2020 @ 10:37am

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner were spotted at the beach in Malibu together and you may thinking, wait, doesn’t she have a boyfriend?  Yes she did…but she split from John Miller.

Sources say she and Miller broke up after two-years of dating because he was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit. Before you get excited about Bradley and Jenn becoming a thing, they have been close friends for year and have spent time together with their significant others in the past.

