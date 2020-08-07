Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Garner Go To The Beach Together
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner were spotted at the beach in Malibu together and you may thinking, wait, doesn’t she have a boyfriend? Yes she did…but she split from John Miller.
Sources say she and Miller broke up after two-years of dating because he was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit. Before you get excited about Bradley and Jenn becoming a thing, they have been close friends for year and have spent time together with their significant others in the past.
MORE HERE