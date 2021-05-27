Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody Of Kids With Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie following a nearly five year court battle. A source close to the situation though says it’s temporary and Angelina isn’t giving up the fight.
Judge John Ouderkirk, the private judge hired by the former couple to oversee the case, made his thoughts clear in a lengthy recent ruling, after months of witness testimony, including child services professionals who interviewed the Jolie-Pitt children and others who have been around the family.
“Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this.” “This trial lasted for several months and there were a f–k ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this,” the source added.
Angelina is going to continue the fight, not against joint custody, but “there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed.” She also didn’t like the choice of judge who she said had refused to let their children testify.
According to the Associated Press, her new filing said the judge had “refused to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want to.