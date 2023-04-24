99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Brad Pitt Will Race Lewis Hamilton In New Movie

April 24, 2023 8:30AM EDT
Brad Pitt is playing a race car driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver for a new movie. In one scene, Pitt will race F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. They will film it at the next British Grand Prix as part of the movie shoot.

A source said, “Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July.’ They are reportedly spending $130 million on the movie and Jerry Bruckheimer is attached. It’s due out next year.

