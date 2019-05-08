Brad Pitt Was Asked About A Reunion With Jennifer Aniston

It’s been 14 years since they divorced…but we can’t let go.

Hope was sparked again when Brad showed up to Jennifer’s 50th birthday party a few months ago. So naturally, a photographer asked if they were getting back together. Brad laughed it off saying, “Oh, my God.” He then kindly told the paparazzo before driving off in his SUV, “All right, have a good one.”

Truth is they’ve been friendly the whole time. There are no hard feelings and they plan to stay friends for life. (So you’re telling us there’s a chance??? LOLOLOL)

She’s gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine saying she thinks we all have multiple “soulmates”. And she hasn’t given up on love, though she’s not actively seeking it.

