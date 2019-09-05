Brad Pitt Talks About Quitting Drinking After His Divorce
Brad Pitt got sober following his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
In a profile in the New York Times, he said, “The fact is, we all carry pain, grief and loss. We spend most of our time hiding it, but it’s there, it’s in you. So you open up those boxes.”
He continued, “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.”
Pitt spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous. He talked about attending AA meetings saying, “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”
