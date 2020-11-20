Brad Pitt Spotted Handing Out Food to Families in LA
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. No color version is available) Brad Pitt attends the Maltin Modern Master Award Honoring Brad Pitt during the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre on January 22, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF)
Brad Pitt truly is an all around amazing guy. Brad was recently spotted in LA handing out boxes of groceries to low-income families.
This was not a publicity stunt for the actor whatsoever. According to a source, he stayed 3 to 4 hours and helped just as much as anyone else sometimes carrying six boxes at a time. Thank you Brad!