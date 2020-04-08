Brad Pitt Is The First Guest On The Property Brothers’ New Show
The last place you’d expect to see Brad Pitt is on one of the countless home improvement shows on HGTV, but he reportedly jumped at the chance to work with the Property Brothers on their new spinoff Celebrity IOU. On each show, celebrity guest stars like Pitt, Viola Davis, and Rebel Wilson as they chip in on home improvements for their loved ones.
In the premiere episode, Pitt enlists brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott to spruce up the house of Brad’s longtime makeup artist and dear friend Jean Ann Black, who is reportedly the “secret weapon” behind Pitt’s dreamy looks. The goal is to turn her freestanding garage into a luxury space for Black’s guests and clients, and it doesn’t take long for Pitt to start swinging a sledgehammer alongside his new helpers.
It premieres Monday, April 13.