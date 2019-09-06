Brad Pitt Is Going To Do Less Movies
He’s been doing movies since his debut in 1991’s Thelma & Louise, and has major back -to-back movies with summer’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Ad Astra hitting theaters Sept. 20. But that doesn’t mean he’s kicking it into high gear again.
“It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now,” hes said in a new profile for the New York Times, published Wednesday. “When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.”
Will he ever be completely done? “…I don’t know. I enjoy doing other things,” “I think that one day I’ll just wake up and organically it’ll be done. Maybe I won’t wake up and that’s why it’ll be done.”
So let’s enjoy his best roles…
