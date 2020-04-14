      Breaking News
Brad Pitt Gets Emotional Renovating His Makeup Artist’s Home

Apr 14, 2020 @ 8:02am

Brad Pitt was the first celebrity to appear on “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott’s new show Monday night! And he got emotional after doing a good deed for his longtime friend, Jean Black after she said: ‘I love you’…

 

Jean has worked with Brad on over 40 movies and even had to put make-up on his bottom!  She’s worked with him for 30 years…and she pretty much has the best job on Planet EARTH. And if you think Brad is just there for show, he gets in there and does a ton of work!

