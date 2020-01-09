      Weather Alert

Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Getting Him Sober

Jan 9, 2020 @ 2:17pm

Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at Wednesday night’s National Board of Review Gala.

 

During his acceptance speech, Pitt put the spotlight on Bradley Cooper for personal reasons.

With Bradley in the audience, Pitt said, “I got sober because of this guy and every day’s been happier ever since.” Pitt gave a thumbs-up to Cooper and said, “I love you and thank you.”

This is one of few moments we have heard Pitt talk about his sobriety in public and the first time we heard that Cooper had helped him get there.

As far as his personal life, magazines have him back with Jennifer Aniston and even moving in with her (if you believe that), but he told ET she’s a good friend.

 

But he also said in a podcast recently his personal life was a “disaster”.

