Brad Paisley’s Free Grocery Store Is Delivering Groceries To The Elderly
It was already a great idea…a Nashville grocery store he and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently opened, in partnership with Belmont University, that provides free food for those in need.
The supermarket, called The Store, is taking that charitable service one step further for a group of customers who are at high risk during the coronavirus pandemic. Seniors will get those free groceries delivered to their homes for free, too.
#FeelGood
Great human beings.
MORE HERE