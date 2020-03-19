Brad Paisley’s Free Grocery Store Is Delivering Groceries To The Elderly

      Breaking News
Mar 19, 2020 @ 6:26am

It was already a great idea…a Nashville grocery store he and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently opened, in partnership with Belmont University, that provides free food for those in need.

The supermarket, called The Store, is taking that charitable service one step further for a group of customers who are at high risk during the coronavirus pandemic. Seniors will get those free groceries delivered to their homes for free, too.

 

Great human beings.

 

