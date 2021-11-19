Boy With Down Syndrome Gets In The Game And Sinks A Shot

This is one of those sports moments that gives you all the feels! A boy with Down syndrome made a big crowd in Oklahoma erupt with one incredible basketball shot.
Tyler Hanks got to participate in the Olive Wildcats’ game going up against the Depew Hornets. It was his first game…he was number 14. His mom said, “We were down by quite a bit … and the coach put him in, and there wasn’t a lot of time left on the clock, and the boys passed him the ball. THEN BOOM! She said, “I think half the gym was tearing up.” According to her, Tyler would have felt happy just to be with his team, but when the coach put him in the game, it was really special. They didn’t win the game but that moment won the night!
SOURCE