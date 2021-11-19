Boy Scout Working On Merit Badge Saves Lost Couple On Hike

Twelve-year-old David King and his mother Christine were hiking a Trail above Pearl City, Hawaii in August. David was working to earn a Boy Scout Merit Badge on the 15-mile hike.
They came across a lost couple. JD and Aimee were with their injured 100-pound pitbull “Smokey,” who had cuts on his feet and was unable to walk, the outlet reported. They were just doing a 2 mile hike but got 7 miles off course somehow. Since they only planed for a 2-mile hike, they didn’t have any food nor water and had a dead cell phone. They had not seen anyone for hours when David and Christine showed up, with about three miles left to go in his Merit Badge hike.
“We asked ‘oh do you need any help?’ They said ‘yeah,’ they showed us the dog’s paws had some cuts on it. So, it hurt when the dog would walk,” David told the outlet. “When the dog would walk, it would just be really painful.” JD attempted to carry Smokey on his back, but the dog was too large, so David sprung into action and put his scout knowledge to work. They built a stretcher for the dog using a big tree branch that they broke in half and used their shirts and slid it on using the armholes to fit the sticks through! He learned how to do that from his older brother who was an Eagle Scout.
The group took shifts carrying Smokey out on the stretcher, and it was tough but they managed two on each side. Sometimes the dog would hop off and walk a little, which helped. But they got out, and Smokey’s paws are all better.