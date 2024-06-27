99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Boy Saves Classmate on Field Trip

June 27, 2024 6:49AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A 12-year-old kid in Rhode Island named Alex Dupuis saved a classmate from drowning during a field trip this month.  Both of his parents are first responders with his local fire department, so it runs in the family.  

The middle school Dupuis attends takes an annual trip to Spring Lake Beach, and Dupuis noticed a classmate struggling to keep his head above water. So he swam to him to help keep him afloat until two lifeguards could reach them and get them back to shore.

His parents had no idea this happened until the school called to tell them about their hero son.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
Alex Dupuis
drowning
Rhode Island
saved classmate
Spring Lake Beach

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dad Saves His 2-Year-Old From Family Pool
2

Will Ferrell's Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics
3

Kids Find Partial "Teen-Rex" Remains
4

"Jurassic World 4" Features All New Cast Launching A New Era
5

This Influencer Broke Into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium To Kick A Field Goal

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE