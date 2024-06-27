Boy Saves Classmate on Field Trip

Source: YouTube

A 12-year-old kid in Rhode Island named Alex Dupuis saved a classmate from drowning during a field trip this month. Both of his parents are first responders with his local fire department, so it runs in the family.

The middle school Dupuis attends takes an annual trip to Spring Lake Beach, and Dupuis noticed a classmate struggling to keep his head above water. So he swam to him to help keep him afloat until two lifeguards could reach them and get them back to shore.

His parents had no idea this happened until the school called to tell them about their hero son.

