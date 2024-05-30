Boy Saved By Older Brother In Bear Attack

Source: YouTube

A 15-year-old kid in Arizona is lucky to be alive after a bear got into his family’s cabin and attacked him last Thursday.

Brigham Hawkins was at his family cabin near Blue River Road in Alpine, where his mom Carol says the family has been going for years. Carol says Brigham was watching YouTube with the door open when a bear came in through an open door and swiped at him from behind. His older brother chased the bear off and saved his life.

He was scraped up a bit but is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the quick action from his brother and family chasing the bear off.