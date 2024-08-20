99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Boy Meets World” Star Danielle Fishel Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

August 20, 2024 10:18AM EDT
Source: YouTube

‘Boy Meets World’ and ‘Girl Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga, revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on a new episode of her podcast ‘Pod Meets World.’

Fishel is 43 and will undergo surgery but stresses she’s “going to be fine.” She initially was going to keep it private, but realized she could encourage others to get screened as it was caught with a routine mammogram. “It’s very very very early, it’s technically stage zero,” she said. “They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine. So, I want to share this because I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there.” She continues, “If it’s time for your appointment, if you’ve never had an appointment before, get in there,” she told listeners. “If you have to find out that you have cancer, find out when it’s at stage 0, if possible.”

MORE HERE

