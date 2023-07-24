99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Boy Leaves Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam

July 24, 2023 7:24AM EDT
It’s not clear where this happened, but some kid walked up to a random person’s doorbell camera just to tell them, “You matter.” He said, “There’s always gonna be somebody who cares about you, and you’re a good person.”

During his kind act other kids try to play ding dong ditch on the house and he still moves past it and continues on with his kind words. Good stuff!

