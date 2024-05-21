99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Boy Honored For Getting Help For Mom Having A Seizure

May 21, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube

9-year-old Deandre Coleman was just honored for his bravery by the Buffalo Police and the mayor for getting help for his mom when she had a seizure in April.

 

He remembered what his dad said when he saw his mom start to go into the seizure:“If anybody has a seizure, if there’s any cops around, ask them for help”. So he ran across the street where officers were responding to another call.  He told local news “I went across the street because I want to be a great citizen and a great person,” he said. “[Officers] came into my house and helped me.”

While officers tended to his mom and called 9-1-1, he took care of his younger siblings and gathered clothes and his mom’s medicine. His mom is doing much better now.

