Box Turtles are BACK and Saved by Wheelchairs!

Box turtles are back and with wheelchairs! An injured turtle with a cracked shell was found and saved in Maryland. The turtle is now rocking a wheelchair made out of legos.

An employee of the Maryland Zoo found this injured little guy in July while strolling through Druid Hill Park in July. He brought the turtle to the zoo to help the turtle’s cracked shell. The zoo hired a “Lego enthusiast” who created the wheelchair.

Garrett Fraess, veterinary extern at the zoo, talked about how quickly the turtle adjusted. “He never even hesitated,” Fraess said. “He took off and has been doing great. Turtles are really good at healing as long as the shell remains stable.”

The little box turtle is healing so greatly that he is expected to be out of the wheelchair by Spring!