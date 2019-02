Häagen-Dazs Just Dropped an Entire Line of Boozy Ice Cream https://t.co/KLCRm5Kbp3 pic.twitter.com/N66Cz4KGLh

Bring on the boozy milkshakes and sundaes. Thank you Haagen Daz!

RELATED CONTENT

New ‘Pet Sematary’ Trailer Is Here And We’re Terrified

‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Reunion, 22 Years In The Making

Pentatonix Is Coming to Louisville on May 26th

New Emojis Are Here Including A Yawn, Waffles, Sloths, and More

Adam Sandler Hung Out With UofL Men’s Basketball Team While in Louisville

PNC Broadway in Louisville 2019-2020 Season Announced: Dear Evan Hansen, Anastasia, and MORE