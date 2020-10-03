Boo at the Zoo and The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Are Officially Open for the Season
Halloween fright
Two Louisville Halloween favorites have not let 2020 bring them down, in fact they’re officially open for the season!
First, Boo at the Zoo is an absolute family favorite featuring trick-or-treating through the zoo filled with characters and built-out scenery. Even with new covid precautions, 60% of the tickets are already sold out! GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular draws crowds from around the country, and this year they’ve switched to a drive-thru method to keep everyone safe and sound! Over 5,000 intricately carved pumpkins await you! GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!