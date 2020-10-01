Bonnaroo Rescheduled For Next September
Bonnaroo 2020 has been canceled because of continued concerns over COVID-19 and is now rescheduled for September 2nd though the 5th in 2021. Those with tickets to this year’s event will be able to roll their tickets over to next year’s event, though refunds will be available for those who can’t attend.
Bonnaroo will host a “virtual festival” September 24th through the 27th. Those who roll over their tickets to next year will get access to the virtual festival for free.
The virtual gathering will reportedly feature “some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.”
MORE HERE