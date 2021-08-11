Bonnaroo Announces New Requirement To Attend Festival

With COVID-19 cases soring as the Delta variant runs rampant across the United States, Bonnaroo has announced that those wanting to attend the four-day event will either have to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.
The Bonnaroo fest runs from September 2nd-5th in Tennessee. The last day you can get the last dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine is August 19th in order to attend the festival.
Those not fully vaccinated must show proof of negative COVID test three days prior to arrival and wear a mask at all times. All attendees must wear a mask during all indoor festivities whether vaccinated or not.
