Bonnaroo Announces Lineup

January 11, 2023 6:40AM EST
Mark your calendar for June 15-18 for this year’s Bonnaroo Festival & Arts Festival starring the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.

 

Also performing at the Bonnaroo Farm, 60 miles southeast of Nashville: Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Three 6 Mafia, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and Diarrhea Planet??? Yep. 

The performance marks the second announced non-tribute performance by Foo Fighters since the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March; the band will also be headlining the Boston Calling festival in May.

