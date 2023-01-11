Bonnaroo Announces Lineup
January 11, 2023 6:40AM EST
Mark your calendar for June 15-18 for this year’s Bonnaroo Festival & Arts Festival starring the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.
Also performing at the Bonnaroo Farm, 60 miles southeast of Nashville: Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Three 6 Mafia, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and Diarrhea Planet??? Yep.
The performance marks the second announced non-tribute performance by Foo Fighters since the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March; the band will also be headlining the Boston Calling festival in May.
