Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed

January 10, 2024 10:17AM EST
Emo Superjam led by Dashboard Confessional will rock the Bonnaroo stage this June as well as headliners Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Joining Post and the Chili Peppers as headliners are Fred again.., and Pretty Lights. 

Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Interpol, T-Pain, and Taking Back Sunday. The four-day event kicks off Thursday, June 13th in Manchester, Tennessee.

