Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed
January 10, 2024 10:17AM EST
Source: YouTube
Emo Superjam led by Dashboard Confessional will rock the Bonnaroo stage this June as well as headliners Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Joining Post and the Chili Peppers as headliners are Fred again.., and Pretty Lights.
BONNAROO 2024 ⛺🌈 sign up for a presale passcode now at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6
presale begins thursday, 1/11 at 10am CT ✌️ a general on-sale will follow if tickets & accommodations are still available!
outeroo & late night sets to be announced 👽 pic.twitter.com/VKvMMdH511
— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2024
Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Interpol, T-Pain, and Taking Back Sunday. The four-day event kicks off Thursday, June 13th in Manchester, Tennessee.
