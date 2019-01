It’s June 13-16 th in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

RELATED CONTENT

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2019

A Barbie Movie is Being Made and The Actress Choice is Kind of Perfect

Marie Osmond Just Dropped A Huge Spoiler About “The Masked Singer”

Most. Dramatic. Season. EVER.

Kevin Hart Is Still Probably Not Going To Host The Oscars

Game of Thrones Prequel Has NEW Characters!?!