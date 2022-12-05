99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Bones Or No Bones” Viral Pug, Noodle, Crosses The Rainbow Bridge

December 5, 2022 8:18AM EST
Share

Noodle, an elderly Pug that found a huge following on TikTok for predicting whether it would be a ‘bones’ or ‘no bones’ day, died Friday evening. He was 14.5, and was adopted at 7 by Jonathan Graziano. 

 

@jongrazIt has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️

♬ original sound – Jonathan

He became a viral sensation helping the Internet decide what kind of a day we would all have based on whether or not Noodle stood up that day.  So cute!!  Now he’s got nothing but “bones” days across the Rainbow Bridge.

More about:
Bones No Bones
Noodle
pug
TikTok
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

Adorable: Little Boy Surprised With A Puppy
2

Kids Tell Us How To Cook A Turkey
3

This Professor Gets Everyone Jazzed About Physics With Her Big Energy
4

Married "GMA" Co-Anchors In Romantic Relationship
5

Accidental Text Friends Spend 7th Thanksgiving Together

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE